Illegal Structures: Wike Threatens Demolition Of Trespassers’ Houses

GOVERNOR of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has threatened to dethrone traditional rulers who sold employment slots meant for their subjects.

This is as he ordered the demolition of illegal markets along Elele Alimini and Ahoada Town axis of the East-West Road in the state.

The governor in a statement issued by his media aide, Kelvin Ebiri, directed all engaged in illegal activities in the area to quit because every standing structure at those places would be demolished with effect from Wednesday, June 9, 2021.

Wike handed down the warning during the flag-off of construction work at the Ahoada Campus of Rivers State University and the dualisation of Ahoada-Omoku Road in Ahoada Town on Tuesday.

“Let me tell you, the state government has not authorised any market from that Ahoada Junction on East-West Road, keeping to your right and going back to Port Harcourt. Everything there is illegal structure.

“It doesn’t matter who owns them. Whether you come from the South, East, West or North, if you have any of those illegal market structures, from that junction down to Elele Alimini, I’ll bring all of them down.

“I did not authorise any market and nobody can build market on the road. Not even a local government can do that. So, all of you, who have been going to them to collect tolls from them, be prepared. No market must be on the East-West Road,” he said.

The governor also warned trespassers, who built private residences within the Western Ahaoda County High School, Ahoada, to await the demolition team from the state government on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.

“I have warned you several times and most of you think that nothing will happen. From next week Wednesday, anybody that has private residence built within the Western Ahoada County High School, I will bring it down. The land belongs to government and we will not pay any compensation,” he emphasised.

Speaking further, Governor Wike described as shameful the news of some traditional rulers who sell employment chances meant for their subjects to satisfy their selfish interests.

https://punchng.com/wike-threatens-demolition-of-trespassers-houses-warns-monarchs/?utm_source=telegram&utm_medium=social