“I’m Deeply Saddened” – Femi Fani-Kayode Confirms TB Joshua’s Death

Ex-aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has confirmed that Popular preacher, T.B Joshua is dead.

Joshua died on Saturday evening shortly after finishing a church program. POLITICS NIGERIA earlier reported that Joshua’s death came as a rude shock to many and his remains have since been deposited in a mortuary.

“The passing of my brother TB Joshua saddens me deeply. At 3.00am this morning I was told by one of his daughters that this was fake news & I tweeted as much.”

“Sadly I was misled. 5 minutes ago the same person called me & confirmed the story. @GazetteNGR was right & I am in pain.”

The cause of death is currently unknown but an autopsy has since been scheduled.



