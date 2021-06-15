“I’m Healthy” – Jubilation As Tinubu Returns To Nigeria

The National leader of the All progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has returned to Nigeria after a brief vacation abroad.

Contrary to widespread reports that the former Lagos governor is ‘ill’ and being secretly treated abroad, Tinubu popularly known as ‘Jagaban’ looked hale, hearty and full of life as he returned to the country on Tuesday.

On landing at the airport, he was welcomed amidst celebration from his supporters. POLITICS NIGERIA has Photos from the scene.



https://politicsnigeria.com/breaking-hale-and-hearty-jubilation-as-tinubu-returns-to-nigeria-photos/