Glory Be To God Almighty.

.

After 6+ Years Studying A 5 Year Course. . . I Just Did My Project Defence Today. . . It Ended In Praise.

.

The Journey Was Tough & Rough. . . But In The End God Saw Us Through.

.

My Nairaland Family Join And Celebrate The Latest Petroleum Engineer In Town.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print