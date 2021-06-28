I’m Ready To Take Up Super Eagles Job If NFF Wants Me – Sunday Oliseh

Former Super Eagles coach, Sunday Oliseh has expressed his readiness to contribute his quota to the growth and development of Nigerian football.

He made this known on Sunday in an interview on Channels TV Sports, where he debunked reports that he left the job of the senior national team due to voodoo.

Oliseh who played for Dutch side Ajax between 1997 and 1999, admitted that he would not hesitate to take another stint with Nigerian football

“My country is my country, nobody can take it from me. You can make any comment you want to make, but I am first [a] Nigerian before anything else,” the 1996 Olympic gold medalist said while featuring on Channels Sports. “So, if my country really needs me to help out and they ask me to come and do it, I will do it.”

“But I will not do it if I am giving the best of my knowledge for my country to work and somebody is just taking it ‘yes or no’ and then eventually we all fail,” Oliseh, a 1994 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) winner, explained.

https://www.completesports.com/im-ready-to-take-up-super-eagles-job-if-nff-wants-me-oliseh/