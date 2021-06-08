I’m Scared About My Future

Hello everyone,

Bear with me pls, this might be a long read and I apologise in advance for any grammatical error.

Recently I’ve had a lot of thinking about my life after school, how I can finally support my family after I graduate this year, I am the first son and the first child in my mom’s extended family, so I have a lot of people looking up to me, and we only have one source of income in my family which is my dad, and recently he developed a health condition which affects his eyesight, and that is making his work nearly impossible.

The problem now that I’m facing is that I literally don’t know what I want to do after school, normally I’ve had this notion that I will cross that bridge when I reach there, but now the bridge is so close and I have no idea of how to cross, to make things worse, I saw my result this semester and I failed two courses which will make me to come back for an extension, it makes me sad whenever I think about it, cos my dad will have to continue his risky job (thats even riskier cos of his eyesight) for a year or so

Sad part is that I can’t even think of any side job that might be profiting me while in school or any work that I can do without a certificate, my friends aren’t giving me anything useful, I wanted to learn graphics design, I’m passionate about editing photo and videos, I also wanted to learn animation back when I was in secondary school, but my parents killed that dream telling me to go for a professional course, back then they were still thinking school is the only answer to being successful, now I regret allowing them to let that passion die.

Right now I need you guys advice if you have any concerning my situation, or if you’ve being in a similar situation like mine, I need to know how you made it out successfully

I will accept your criticism, advice and whatever piece of info you can share with me