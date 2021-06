BBNaija’s Lucy Edet had a question and answer session with some of her followers on Instagram during which she stated that she is single till marriage, IgbereTV reports.

When asked if she is a virgin, Lucy responded by saying that she is till “thy kingdom come”.

Lucy also noted that she is enjoying her privacy at the moment.

See Lucy’s posts below;

