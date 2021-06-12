Imo nightlife returns, Hoteliers, Night club owners happy

Hoteliers, night club owners in Owerri, Imo State, on Friday said that they were happy that the Imo state nightlife activities have gradually returned.

This was their expression as captured by the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Bala Elkana, during their meeting in Owerri, with the Imo state Commissioner of Police, CP, Abutu Yaro, to say thank you to the CP, for the improved security situation in the state.

Vanguard gathered this is coming weeks after “unknown gunmen” caused panic, fears and created insecurity in the state.

But, with the reorganization of the security architecture most of the suspected “unknown gunmen ” were said to have been neutralised.

However, according to the Police, PPRO, he said: “Following the improved security situation in the state, as it affects Night Clubs/Hotels services in the state, especially in the metropolis. The Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Abutu Yaro, fdc, held a security meeting with all Night Club/Hotels owners/managers at the State Police Headquarters, Owerri, Imo State.

“The Commissioner of Police used the medium to inform them of the security measures already emplaced in the state which is presently yielding results. And he solicited for an all-society approach to improved security.

“The Commissioner of Police further assured them that some of the security measures put in place includes visibility policing and robust vehicular patrol within the metropolis and its environs. This is to ensure that night life which the people of Imo State are known for is returned back in full scale.”

“The Commissioner of Police commended the good people of Imo State and the Night Club/Hotel owners for their support and enjoined them to feel free to come out at night to enjoy themselves without fear of any molestation, as adequate security measures has been put in place to protect lives and properties. Moreso, he advised all and sundry to go about their lawful businesses on June 12, 2021, as there is no restriction of movement,” Police said.



