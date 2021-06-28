Imo Police Arrest Fleeing Inmates Who Engaged In Robbery, Kidnapping (Picture)

Imo state police say they have re-arrested four suspects in connection with kidnapping and robbery in the state, stating that two of the suspects are fleeing inmates of Nigeria Correctional Centre, Imo state who escaped in the jailbreak that occurred earlier in the year in Owerri Imo state, ABN TV reports.

The arrest of one of the fleeing inmates, Eze kelvin “M” age 30 native of Uga in Aguata LGA of Anambra State but resident in Orji in Owerri North LGA of Imo State followed a reported case of kidnap against him.

CSP Michael Abattam SA Media to the Commissioner of Police in the state in a statement says the suspect confessed to belonging to a kidnapping syndicate that has been terrorising Imo state and its environs.

He said the suspect later led the Tactical teams of the command, after a diligent and robust technical intelligence gathering, to their hideout in Enugu State where three members of his gang namely, Raphael Nnamdi “M” an ex-convict, age 28 years of Ozu Okizu in Oyi LGA of Anambra, Johnson Ahanonu “M” another escapee of Imo correctional Home, age 36 years of Obilibi Mbeiri Mbaitoli LGA of Imo State, were all arrested in D and D BOSPORUS HOTEL AND SUITES Enugu.

“On interrogation, the three suspects confessed to have been kidnappers and are responsible for most of the kidnapping cases in the state including, the recent kidnapping of one Ozuzu Ekelezie “M”, Osuji Gladjoan “F ” and Onwuauaka Ugonna ” F” all resident in Owerri, lmo state. When the three suspects were further interrogated they admitted having firearms and led the Tactical teams to their Armoury in the house of one Monday surname unknown, who is presently, on the run, at Izombe in Oguta LGA Imo State where two (2) Pump Action Guns with twenty (20) rounds of live cartridges were recovered. The tactical teams are on the trail of the fleeing members of the gang.

“The Commissioner of Police, Cp Abutu Yaro, fdc , commended the officers and men of the command for their efforts in combating violent crimes in the state and warn all jailbreakers to return back to the Imo correctional Home forthwith or face unforeseen consequences. Meanwhile, he commended the good people of Imo State for their undaunting support and solicit for an all society approach to sustain the already improved security situation in the state” the statement added.

Source: https://abntv.com.ng/2021/06/imo-police-nab-fleeing-inmates-who-engaged-in-robbery-kidnapping-photo/