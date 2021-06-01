Imo State Became Hopeless After Emeka Ihedioha Was Unjustly Removed – Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri stated via his Instagram handle that the insecurity situation in Imo State would not have reached its present level, if the immediate past governor of the state, Emeka Ihedioha wasn’t removed from office, IgbereTV reports.

Ihedioha was removed from office by the Supreme court in January 2020.

Reno wrote;

”Ever since Hope Uzodinma was imposed by the Supreme Court on Imo, Imo became hopeless. That judgment is haunting Nigeria.

Its effects are spreading beyond Imo to contaminate other states. I pray Imo will not be to the 4th Republic, what Ondo was to the 2nd Republic.

If Emeka Ihedioha had not been unjustly removed, Imo would never have descended to this level.

When you use federal power to impose a leader on a state, that state may become so disgruntled that the same federal power won’t be able to provide cover for the fallout of their coverup”

