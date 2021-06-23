Imo State Governor Approves Appointment Of 11 New Permanent Secretaries

GOV HOPE UZODIMMA APPROVES APPOINTMENT OF 11 NEW PERMANENT SECRETARIES

Governor Hope Uzodimma has approved the appointment of 11 new Permanent Secretaries in a deft move to further strengthen the State’s Civil Service for maximum productivity.

The newly appointed Permanent Secretaries were all Directors who recently sat for a competitive examination with their other colleagues but were found to have met the conditions required for promotion to the the office of Permanent Secretary in line with the new Civil service policy of the state.

The New permanent secretaries includes:

1. Ekene Edith C (Mrs)

2. Chuks Okoro Moran C. ( Mrs)

3. Udeh Reginald Osonwa (Rev)

4. Akowundu Cletus Nwabueze

5. obiyo Ifeanyi C.

6. Dr. Daniel John Ogacheko

7. Ogunsanya Bimbola

8. Onwuchi Sabina N. ( Mrs.)

9. Nwugo Nnenna Obiageri (Mrs.)

10. Okeoma Godson O.

11. Hope Ihuoma Anyiam (Mrs.)

