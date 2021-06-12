Important Things You Need To Know Before Accepting A Job Offer In Nigeria

According to a recent poll performed by Investors in People, about 60% of employed Britons are dissatisfied with their present position.

So, how did they wind up there to begin with?

When you are given a job after the dreaded interview, it is undoubtedly a fantastic sensation.

However, it’s critical that you don’t get carried away in that magnificent moment of pride, as so many job seekers do.

Before you accept an offer on the spur of the moment, be sure the job, company, and industry are all a great fit for you. Accepting an undesirable job you don’t want will create significantly more trouble than denying it and providing the company the opportunity to locate someone more appropriate.

Don’t make a hasty decision; research your possible new career and business extensively!

So, here are 11 things we believe you should think about before accepting a job offer.

Culture of the company.

“Company vision, values, conventions, systems, symbols, language, assumptions, beliefs, and habits” are all part of culture.

It’s also the most critical factor to think about before accepting a job offer because it determines how well you’ll fit in with the team, organization, and workplace.

Fortunately, the internet has all of the materials you’ll need to get started on your cultural search, including the firm website, social media platforms, goal statements, and prior initiatives.

If there’s nothing on the internet that can help you, ask during the interview…

Asking the interviewer your own questions will not only allow you to impress them, but it will also allow you to completely research the company.

You won’t be able to fully explain the culture, but you’ll be able to get a sense of it based on your web study.

Does it make sense to you? Would you be comfortable with it? Is it exactly what you’re looking for in a company right now?

Consider your own personality, values, and worldview.

The Public

During the recruitment process, you may learn a lot about the culture and atmosphere from the individuals you meet.

You should be examining your interviewer as they are examining you (particularly if they are your potential boss).

Do they appear to be content? Will they be helpful? Do you think you’d get along?

Based on your dialogue and body language, trust your gut impressions.

Have you ever given thought to the ethical implications of a job before applying for it?

Some firms will have ethical standards that are vastly different from our own; for example, persons opposed to animal testing are unlikely to work for a cosmetics firm that does animal testing.

Other businesses, on the other hand, are less visibly antagonistic to our ideals.

That is why it is critical to take the time to learn all there is to know about a firm, including what they do, who they collaborate with, and what their objective is.

Your Roles and Responsibilities

“Do I actually know everything there is to know about the role?” ask yourself.

If not, you should make a concerted effort to find out!

Reread the job description and get as much information as you can from it. If any information is lacking, inquire politely or try to elicit it during the interview.

Your Expectations

Before recruiting a new employee, hiring managers are almost certain to have some concept of what they anticipate from them (which is why they’re recruiting in the first place). It’s critical that you figure out exactly what that expectation is.

It’s advisable to ask the honest question and pay attention to their body language and tone of answer when determining a potential employer’s expectations.