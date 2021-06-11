IMSU Student Rocks ‘If I Do Masters, Make I Bend’ T-Shirt On His Graduation Day (Pix)

No doubt, the high rate of unemployment and under employment in Nigeria is changing the mindset of the Nigerian youths, especially those that graduated from higher institutions.

This was evidenced by a text that was inscribed on the T-shirt of a student of Imo state University, who took his final exam today.

The young man expressed his feeling of despair in the prospects of tertiary education by writing “If I do masters, make I bend” on the T-shirt he wore on his graduation day.

That singular gesture caught the attention of many students, thus the young man from the department of History and International Studies became a sensation on his graduation day.