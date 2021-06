Dhruv Rathee @dhruv_rathee wrote:

List of Countries where Twitter is Banned:

– North Korea

– China

– Iran

– Turkmenistan

– Nigeria

Anyone who wants India to be added to this list is doing a big disservice to the nation by downgrading India to the level of these countries.



