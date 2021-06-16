INEC Announces Dates For Ekiti, Osun Governorship Elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the timetable and schedule of activities for Ekiti and Osun states’ governorship elections.

INEC’s boss, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, on Wednesday said the election in Ekiti State will hold on Saturday, June 18, while that of Osun State will hold on July 16 2022.

Speaking at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja, Yakubu said,[b] “In keeping with our policy of announcing the dates of elections in advance to enable early and effective preparations by all concerned, the Commission has approved that the Ekiti State Governorship election will hold on Saturday, June 18, 2022, while the Osun State Governorship election will hold one month later on Saturday, July 16, 2022,” [/b]he added.

