INEC: Murray-Bruce Condemns Lauretta Onochie’s Appointment, Tells Buhari What To Do

The Independent National Electoral Commission must be devoid of any political bias. Appointing persons like Lauretta Onochie, who is very politically partisan, will undermine INEC. I appeal to the President to reconsider this nomination and leave a legacy of a credible INEC.
https://www.facebook.com/279327892264929/posts/1603752513155787/
The Independent National Electoral Commission must be devoid of any political bias. Appointing persons like Lauretta Onochie, who is very politically partisan, will undermine INEC. I appeal to the President to reconsider this nomination and leave a legacy of a credible INEC.