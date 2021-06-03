Infinix Note 10 Pro Full Review & Camera Comparison With Infinix Zero 8 (Photos)

Infinix Note 10 Pro Unboxing and Review

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ESd_cWc8FFM&t=312s

The big brother of the vanilla Infinix Note 10, the Infinix Note 10 Pro is moreorless an incremental upgrade of the Infinix Zero 8 but without the perks of an upgrade. The camera is not significantly better and the Infinix Note 10 Pro’s Helio G95 CPU is only a tiny bump up from the G90T on the Zero 8. The Nordic Secret color looks the nicest from the selection, but asides that, it’s the only one with that fingerprint resistant textured back.

I compared the Infinix Note 10 Pro’s camera with the Zero 8’s camera.

See a few screenshots from the video below (reduced for NL)

Price: N115,000 (128GB + 8GB)