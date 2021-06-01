Infinix Note 10 Unboxing, First Impressions And Full Review + Price (Photos)

Infinix Note 10 Unboxing and Review.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j84Eur9wVek

Not to be mistaken for the Infinix Note 10 Pro, the direct successor of the Infinix Note 8 is the vanilla Note 10. It spots a slightly better Helio G85 processor and FHD+ display but there’s not a lot to be excited about. I compared the Infinix Note 10 with the Infinix Note 8 cameras. The purple variant of the Infinix Note 10 is probably not the best color to get. Infinix included their proprietary X-Note app, for note taking, but the accessories are non-existent. Be sure to get to my conclusion in order to know whether or not you should buy the Infinix Note 10.

Price: Under $190

See screenshots from video below.