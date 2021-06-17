Infinix To Launch 160 Watts Fast Charging Smartphone

Hello Nairalanders

The use of smartphones in the African continent is not as widespread as in other continents like Europe or Asia. This is partly because not many Africans have the money to spend on smartphones and other gadgets. Furthermore, many smartphone companies do not understand the African smartphone market. This is why Transsion Holdings has been the “King of Africa” for many years. Transsion Holdings owns Infinix, Tecno, and Itel brands. Smartphones from these brands are the most popular in many parts of Africa. There are reports that Transsion Holdings is developing a smartphone that supports 160W fast charging.

Since 2013, Infinix, a pure smartphone brand under Transsion Holdings, has been selling mobile phones in parts of Africa, Europe, and Asia. In the past few years, the company has also achieved increasing success in India. The company’s latest smartphone is the Infinix Note 10 Pro mobile phone. According to XDA reports, the company may be preparing a mobile phone that supports ultra-fast 160W fast charging.

The report also shows an image of a 160W “super flash charging” charger with the Infinix brand. This indicates that Infinix may be developing a mobile phone that supports charging speeds that are significantly faster than most other Android devices on the market. At present, the fastest mass-produced charging speed in the mobile phone industry is 120W. Black Shark 4 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 10 Extreme Edition, Nubia Red Magic 6 Pro, iQOO 7, etc. all use ultra-fast charging solution. However, the fastest full charge (100%) time is 15 minutes. Of course, the full-charge time is a function of the battery capacity.

Unfortunately, there is no information on the new Infinix smartphone that will support the 160W fast charging. As for its latest Infinix Note 10 Pro, this device supports 33W fast charging. This is a far cry from the 160W charging solution.

Source: https://www.gizchina.com/2021/06/09/the-king-of-africa-is-preparing-a-160w-fast-charging-smartphone/