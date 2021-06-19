Infrastructure: I Don’t Know Why Abia Takes Last In Everything — Udensi

A statesman, Sir Chikwe Udensi has expressed displeasure that Abia, his home state has not fared well in the area of infrastructure, querying what is wrong with the state.

In a chat with ABN TV, he highlighted that almost at the states in the South East, including Bayelsa state have airports, saying Abia is nowhere near it equals in infrastructure.

He condemned the state government for its inability to complete the ongoing Osisioma flyover in the past six years.

He commended Anambra, Enugu and Ebonyi state governors for the level infrastructure in their states.

The security expert called on the governor to do more in leaving the legacy of infrastructure and security in the state.

