The First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has urged appropriate authorities to conclude the employment of more security officers to address the intractable security problems facing the nation.

According to a statement by her Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Aliyu Abdullahi, she made the call while receiving wives of service chiefs during a courtesy visit at the State House on Monday.

The statement was titled ‘Aisha Buhari charges wives of service chiefs.’

Highlighting the role of women in nation-building, Buhari said as wives of senior public servants, they should support their husbands in realising the mandate to secure Nigeria and its citizens.

She also appealed that they uphold the spirit of camaraderie characteristic of families of security forces that is demonstrated during periods of joy and sorrow.

Buhari also called for regular and timely payment of benefits of retired and deceased soldiers so that the affected families get their benefits as and when due.

This, she says, will serve as motivation for the security forces.

The courtesy visit took place at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. In attendance were the wives of service chiefs, Inspector-General of Police, Director-General, Department of State Services, and the National Security Adviser.



https://punchng.com/insecurity-aisha-buhari-calls-for-recruitment-of-more-security-operatives/