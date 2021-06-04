Insecurity: FG sets up committee, moves to reduce youths leaving Nigeria

The Federal Government has commenced the process to fast track the operationalisation of the presidential deliverables to strengthen internal security.

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola has set up a Task Force for the assignment.

A statement by the Director of Press, Blessing Lere-Adams said the Permanent Secretary, Shuaib Belgore inaugurated the committee.

Umaru Abu of the ministry is working with a team from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF).

The Task Force, chaired by the Director, Planning Research and Statistics, Kabiru Ayuba, would have representatives of the four services under the ministry, among others.

Aregbesola decried the rate at which young people are renouncing their citizenship of Nigeria.

He directed the committee to work with Citizenship and Business Department of the ministry on Expatriate Quota.

“1 believe this will go a long way in dissuading them from looking for greener pastures outside the shores of the country,” the minister said.

Among the presidential deliverables (2019 – 2023) is the ease of tourist visa requirements.

The recruitment, deployment and training of personnel in the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) will be reviewed.

Also included is the implementation of the rehabilitation plan towards the decongestion of the Nigerian Correctional Centers.



https://dailypost.ng/2021/06/04/insecurity-fg-sets-up-committee-moves-to-reduce-youths-leaving-nigeria