Insecurity In Imo: All The Indigenes Are Culpable, Says Maurice Iwu

Maurice Iwu, former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), says all indigenes of Imo are to blame for the security challenges in the state.

In recent months, there have been attacks on security operatives and government property in Imo.

On May 30, the violence reached a crescendo when groups of gunmen unleashed four different attacks on strategic locations and government buildings in the state.

Ahmed Gulak, a former aide of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, was one of the victims of the violence.

Reacting to the insecurity in the state, Iwu, an Imo indigene himself, said the blame for the security crisis should be put at the feet of all residents of Imo.

He said the silence and complicity of Imo indigenes allowed the insecurity to fester.

“Imo is a place where many people come to. No matter who’s causing the problem from outside, there must be some participation by Imo people for that to happen,” the former INEC chairman said in a chat with Arise TV on Wednesday.

“A situation where we are killing people that have come to protect us is stupid. We can’t be killing policemen that are here to protect us. We can’t have our young people being molested because of our own excesses. We Imolites are part of the cause. We can’t exonerate ourselves completely but yet we’re also part of Nigeria.

“We’re guilty, all of us in Imo state, are guilty for allowing such things to happen. For not shouting early enough, we are all guilty.”

Iwu added that the situation is also a fallout of the high unemployment rate in the state.

“Right now, what is happening, we are having our own share of national insecurity. We’re also having some local players and the situation which is inherent anywhere you have a very low employment rate and poverty manifests. We don’t know what is the main trigger. But whatever is the trigger, if we don’t have our people who are ready to be used, then it would not happen,” he said..

