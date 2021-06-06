Insecurity: Obasanjo Tells Nigerians To Cry To God For Solutions

A former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, on Saturday, called on Nigerians to cry to God for solutions over what he branded “overwhelming challenges” confronting the nation.

Obasanjo admitted that Nigerians as well as leaders at all levels were overwhelmed by the current challenges in the land.

He said this on Saturday in Abeokuta, Ogun State, when he spoke during the 16th edition of Prayer Breakfast held virtually and organised in his honour by the Christians Association of Nigeria, Ogun State chapter.

Obasanjo, who holds the title of ‘Asiwaju Onigbagbo’ in the state, made a biblical reference to Psalm 27:7, emphasising the need for prayers to battle difficult situations in the country.

He said: “We seem to have been overwhelmed with the crises in our land, that is why we are here.

“We have some challenges. These are beyond what we can handle we have to cry to God.

“Our land needs to be healed. We have been overwhelmed, those in government, executive, legislators, public servant, civil servant, private sector, we are overwhelmed.

“God cannot be overwhelmed. He is omnipotent, Omnipresent, I believe God will heal our land that is the reason we are here.”

In his short sermon, Archbishop of Lagos Ecclesiastical Province (Anglican Communion), Michael Fape, said Nigeria “is in a very difficult time.”

Fape, who spoke on God’s approved way for the solution to the problem of Nigeria, made reference to 2 Chronicle 7 vs 14, saying things had fallen apart in the country and centre could not hold.

“We steal, we embezzle the resources that should be used for the public.

“Nigeria is in dire need of divine intervention. We should humble ourselves, repent our sins and turn away from our wicked ways,” Fape said.



