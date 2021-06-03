The Defence Headquarters says some members of Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) “involved in the killing and burning of policemen” in Akwa Ibom have been arrested.

Akwa Ibom is one of the states in the southern part of the country where security operatives have been targeted in recent months.

The attacks have led to the death of at least 11 security personnel in just three months.

The most gruesome, which was reported by TheCable, was the abduction and dismembering of five soldiers by suspected cultists.

In a statement on Thursday, Bernard Onyeuko, acting director, defence media operations, says the military has begun clamping down on the criminals.

He announced the development while briefing reporters on the operations of the armed forces between May 20 and June 2.

Onyeuko said “credible intelligence” led the military to the apprehension of “IPOB/ESN members” who are said to be perpetrators of the attacks on security forces in the state.

“Troops in the Ikot Ekpene area arrested some IPOB/ESN members at Essien Udim LGA of Akwa Ibom following credible intelligence on their activities in the area,” the military spokesperson said.

“The suspects were identified to be part of the IPOB/ESN members involved in killing and burning of policemen and stations in the area.”

In a similar development, Onyeuko said soldiers fended off another attack from members of the proscribed group in Enugu.

“Relatedly, troops on May 23, repelled members of IPOB/ESN attack on troops at Amoka Village in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State,” he said.

“During the encounter, a member of the IPOB/ESN was neutralised in contact and some arms and ammunition were recovered.”



https://www.thecable.ng/ipob-members-behind-killing-of-police-officers-in-akwa-ibom-arrested