IPOB Planning To Hijack June 12 Protests, Cause Mayhem – CNG

The Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, has alleged that the Indigenous people of Biafra, IPOB, are plotting to hijack a protest set to hold across the nation on Saturday, June 12.

POLITICS NIGERIA gathered that at a press conference in kaduna on Friday, CNG spokesman, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman disclosed that the pro-secession group has finalised plans to infiltrate the protest and cause mayhem. He revealed that the CNG will not be participating in the protests.

“We can’t drag the North into an agenda that is not properly stated and for which we are not even contacted. This is in addition to keeping the North away from the trap set by IPOB to sponsor infiltration in some northern states to turn the protests violent.”

“In the event of any ugly incidence, the anti-North schemers would then hold the region up as the volatile section of the country.”

The group also added that they do not recognise June 12th as Democracy day.

“Another reason for our non-participation of CNG and all our affiliates and organs is the fact that we do not recognise the legitimacy of June 12 as Democracy Day in the first place.”

https://politicsnigeria.com/ipob-planning-to-hijack-june-12-protests-cause-mayhem-northern-group/