For the experts in this forum please I want to know if those fuel savers being advertised by the fuel attendants really effective?

In my calculation: Fuel saver price is 1k and what if one uses the 1k to add more fuel to his car? Or can those fuel savers effectively save up to 1k fuel in one’s car?

What about injector cleaners?

