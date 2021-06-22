Is It Okay To Post Engagement Pictures On LinkedIn?

LinkedIn is the social network for job seekers, professionals, and businesses. A platform to build your network, find business contacts and connect with recruiters…

In the past the competition was who had the baddest “CV” and work experience. In fact, a friend said the folks on LinkedIn can make you feel your life is useless, lol, but a lot has changed. Our career people are now relaxing the professional platform to accommodate nonprofessional events.

Recently, four people in my circle have complained of the trend of posting engagement pictures on LinkedIn. One said he keeps seeing “and she said yes”. This is a platform that wasn’t designed for lovey dovey, we have Instagram for that already. I think anywhere man and woman dey, love must follow. At least you can meet career bae there ba?

What do you think?