Is MBBS Now ‘Totally Useless’?

On this forum particularly, I’ve seen people being discouraged outrightly against studying medicine, especially those who are already in higher institutions but wish to change to MBBS or those who have been writing utme for years.

Honestly, the medical doctors I see around me are well to do..like they have high financial buoyancy.

If everyone learns programming or coding,who would need the service anymore?

It’s better to secure a realistic future than live in the realm of assumption.

*My opinion*