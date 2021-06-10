Is Rohr The Right Man For Super Eagles AFCON 2022 Campaign?

– Cameroon vs Nigeria did not produce any goals in their second friendly game played in Austria

– Both sides settled for a 0-0 scoreline and the Indomitable Lions had a game advantage better than the Super Eagles

– Gernot Rohr has won just five out of his 19 friendly matches since he became technical adviser of the national team

Cameroon vs Nigeria ended in a goalless draw as the Indomitable Lions had a best out of two legs, winning one and drawing the other.

On the part of the Super Eagles, it is a time to reflect and go back to the drawing boards to re-strategize the players’ performances.

With the Nation Cup six months away, Nigeria are still lagging behind in terms of blending the whole squad to become strong contenders for the soccer fiesta in January 2022.

Gernot Rohr’s men will begin their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign against Liberia in September 1, and will take on Cape Verde four years later.

The fact about the three-time African champions is that they have not won in their last nine friendlies and since the appointment of Rohr, he has only managed five wins out of 19 test games.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) should also pay attention to friendly games not only qualifiers and tournaments.

With the quality of foreign stars in Rohr’s possession, the German gaffer has no excuse to lose some crucial test matches even if a few of the players are not present in the team.

Some African and European countries are not blessed with the amount of talents scattered in all the top leagues in Europe, but they still manage to form formidable squad.

Being the longest serving coach of the national team, Rohr should not be handled with kids glove when executing matches in any capacity for the Super Eagles.

During the era of indigenous coaches, they were not give much time to groom a team to perfection. In fact they work under intense pressure and criticisms from the footballing body and fans.

Rohr could not qualify Nigeria beyond the first round at the 2018 World Cup while the late Stephen Keshi won the AFCON 2013 and with the same squad qualified into the round of 16 at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Late Shuaibu Amodu won two AFCON bronze with the Super Eagles at the 2002 and 2008 AFCON and qualified the team to the South Africa 2010 World Cup, only to be sacked for Swedish Lars Lagerback before the tournament.

Anything less than winning the next AFCON competition should be the target set for Rohr and the next national coach should be employed at local level.

