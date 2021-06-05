Is The N-Power Batch C Biometric Verification Ending Tomorrow?

I have been trying to do the verification at various cyber cafes in my area to no avail due to the poor network challenges they ve been experiencing from the Npower site

Now I came across a thread here in nairaland where a certain circular was published regarding the closure of the verification

Most persons that was shortlisted have not even done the finger print verification and they are already talking about closing it

Pls what are the fate of people who are yet to do theirs?

