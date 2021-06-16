Is This The Most Beautiful, Darkest Person In The World? (Pictures)

As a result of her highly pigmented complexion, Nyakim Gatwech, an African American model of South Sudanese heritage who presently resides in Minneapolis, Minnesota, has been dubbed “the world’s darkest person.”

The fact that she is now a top African-American model shows that she doesn’t allow her dark complexion get in the way of her ambitions.

The 24-year-old damsel is also inspiring others to not be frightened of their skin tone, whether it is black or white, but to instead have confidence in their God-given natural skin tone.

Unusual queries regarding her complexion, she claims, are frequently asked by complete strangers. One Uber driver even advised that she bleach her complexion because it was too dark – to which she merely responded with a chuckle and nod.

Nyakim Gatwech’s ebony skin, contrary to popular belief, has garnered her a great deal of attention and admiration, as seen by her almost 900,000 Instagram followers. Aside from being a successful model, Nyakim is also an advocate for diversity in the fashion business and a spokesperson for Black rights throughout the world. Make a point of talking about beauty while using your head!

Written By Mr. Donald