Islam And Extra-Marital Affairs In The Workplace

Several accounts have shown that many married people (men and women) engaged in extramarital relationships. What is the position of Islam on this?

The Islamic Position on Extra-Marital Affairs

Islam is very clear on the topic of extra-marital affairs, and considers it as one of the major sins. In The Qur’an in (Surah 17, al Isra,, verse 32), Allah says: Do not go near adultery, .surely it is an indecency, and an evil way [of fulfilling sexual urge]. (17:32) Fornication and adultery have severely been condemned in the hadiths of the Prophet (s). While describing the believers, the Qur’an says, “The believers are… those who protect their sexual organs except from their spouses… Therefore, whosoever seeks more beyond that [in sexual gratification], then they are the transgressors.” (23:5-6) Again Allah says, regarding His true believers: “Those who invoke not, with Allah, any other god, nor slay such life as Allah has made sacred except for just cause, nor commit fornication; – and any that does this deserves punishment.” [Sûrah al-Furqân: 68]

The Prophet (s) said: “The fornicator does not commit fornication while he is a believer” [Sahîh al-Bukhârî and Sahîh Muslim]

A young man once came to our Prophet (peace be upon him) and said: “O, Messenger of Allah give me a permission to commit fornication.”

The Companions were angry with the way that young man who dared to ask such a thing from the Prophet (peace be upon him), but the Prophet (peace be upon him) did not grow angry and immediately asked him: “Would you like a man to fornicate with your mother?”

The young man replied: “No.”

The Prophet (peace be upon him) said: “Hence other people do not like it for their mothers. Would you like it for your daughter?”

The man said: “No.”

The Prophet (peace be upon him) said: “Hence people do not like it for their daughters….” [Musnad Ahmad]

Moreover, those who engage in fornication and do not repent are the most maligned of people. Allah says: “The adulterer cannot marry any but an adulteress or an idolatress, and the adulteress, none mary her but an adulterer or an idolater; to the believers such a thing is forbidden” [Sûrah al-Nûr: 3]

“Please note that extra-marital affairs may not involve any sex. It could be an emotional affair via the internet, and that may itself be equally problematic and dangerous.”



https://theislamicworkplace.com/2012/04/17/islam-and-extra-marital-affairs-in-the-workplace/

May Allah protect you and I from such (Ameen).

To be continued In Sha Allah