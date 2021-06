“It Was MAGICAL” – DJ Cuppy Reveals That She Dated A 23-Year-Old Man Last Year (Photos)

Singer, DJ Cuppy has revealed that she dated a younger man last year, IgbereTV reports.

Cuppy, who is 28 years old shared a photo she took with a 23-year-old man she dated, as she answered questions from her followers on Instagram.

Cuppy explained that dating the 23-year-old man “was magical”. She stated that she is currently single.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CP9HS7ppMie/?utm_medium=copy_link