While the Iwerre people are still mourning the dismiss of their late king, OLU Ikenwoli Emiko, there seems to be power tussle between the royal princes. Earlier today, Son of OLU Ikenwoli, Prince Oyowoli Emiko has dragged his cousin, Omo-Oba Tsola Emiko to court over his appointment as the 21st OLU of Warri.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print