I’ve Been Sending Money To An Ugly Man Posing As A Single Mum! I’m Pained – Harrysong

In a post shared on his Instastories, Harrysong who got married two months ago said he had been chatting and sending money to a certain ”single mum of two.” He said he recently discovered that the said person is a man who he has been disguising as a single mum.

Iamharrysong:

‘I ve been charting, sending money and paying the rent of a very ugly man for more than 2 years now. Thinking I was helping a poor single innocent mother with two kids. I just found out the true identity/true story of this man, oh my lord 0, am in pains’