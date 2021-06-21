JAMB Advises Affected Candidates To Print New Notification Slips

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has advised candidates affected by the deletion some computer-based test centres from the list of approved centres taking part in the ongoing unified tertiary matriculation examination (UTME) to print new slips containing the details of their rescheduled examinations.

A statement issued by JAMB and signed by the head of its public affairs and protocol unit, Fabian Benjamin, said the new slips have been made available on the examination body’s website since Sunday, June 20.

“Candidates, who were scheduled to take examination in delisted cantres can proceed to print their examination notification slips from Sunday, 20th, 2021 for their new schedule date and time,” the statement reads in part, adding that; “This applies only to centres delisted.”

This newspaper had, on Sunday, reported the announcement of the deletion of 25 centres by JAMB due to what it described as their performance below the examination body’s “tolerable limit.”

JAMB, however, later said it regretted the inclusion of the centre at the Plateau State University, Bokkos, and said the affected centres were 24 and not 25 as earlier claimed.

A statement announcing the body’s regret on the inclusion of the university’s centre was shared with PREMIUM TIMES by Mr Benjamin.

He wrote; “Correction with apology. The centres are actually 24 not 25. The inclusion of Plateau State University, Bokkos, is regrettable.”

The affected 24 centres are scattered across 11 states of the federation and the federal capital territory, FCT, Abuja.

In Lagos, the affected centres are Massino Computer CBT, Itoga, Badagry; IP Soft Technologies Ltd. Apapa, Lagos State; Institute of Criminal Justice and Criminology Administration, Festac Town; Sweet Valley Educational Services, Ikotun; Certified Institution of Shipping, Magbon, Badagry, and Al-Miyzan Schools CBT Centre, Ikotun.

Others include Oduduwa University, Ipetumodu (Osun) Federal College on Education (Special), (Oyo); Aunty Alice Schools, Mararaba (Nasarawa); Harry Pass Polytechnic CBT Centre, Gboko, (Benue), and Izisco Obos Institute of Maritime Studies and Technology, Warri (Delta).

53 more centres on watch list

Meanwhile, the examination body has further announced that a total of 53 computer-based centres that are taking part in this year’s examination have been placed on a watch list.

The body said it would not hesitate to wield the big stick if the identified lapses should continue.

The affected centres include Ihechukwu Madubuike Institution of Technology, Abia State; Keme Gold Nigeria Limited, Akwa Ibom State; Bishop Evans Ibeagha Juniorate CBT Centre, Anambra State; Bauchi Institute for Arabic and Islamic Studies, Bauchi State, among others.

“You will recall that 24 centres were delisted for performing below the tolerable limit of the Board while over 40 others were put on the watch list,” Mr Fabian wrote in a statement.

https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/469064-delisted-centres-jamb-advises-affected-candidates-to-print-new-notification-slips.html