‘JAMB Has Jammed Me! Can I Still Get Admission This Year?’

Good Morning to you all!

I wrote Jamb this year and was expecting more score, but I was surprised when I scored 188.

Seriously, it seems like there’s mass failure in Jamb this year (and everyone is complaining of getting the score that they weren’t expecting at all).

Maybe Jamb intentionally set it up because there are other pending admissions for Jamb to attend to. Maybe they cut off a certain mark from everyone’s total score. But I’m not so sure about that, I’m now looking for ways to get admission with my current result.

My course is Computer Engineering. Please what should I do, I want to enter school soon, the thought of staying at home for another one year terrifies me. I don’t know what to do now.

Is there any chance that I will get admission this year at all?

