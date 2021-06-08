Jemima Osunde Starts NYSC Orientation (Picture)

Jemima Osunde, Nollywood actress, has joined other Nigerian graduates for the compulsory National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) programme.

The 25-year-old movie star, who bagged a degree in Physiotherapy from the University of Lagos (UNILAG), took to her Instagram page on Monday to reveal that she is presently undergoing the compulsory programme at the Lagos state orientation camp.

The actress also shared a number of pictures of herself dressed in the NYSC ‘khaki’ uniform and accompanied the post with a short but contemplative caption that read: “Nigeria or UAR, please don’t let me waste this one year I’m about to give you. Help me help you”.

“Is it just me or is the sun generally HOTTER at NYSC camp?? What in the name of hellfire is always going on here? See how I was smiley and what not when I got to camp in the morning,” she captioned another post.

“Stay tuned for the not so smiley pictures by the time I was halfway done I dare not show you the pictures from when I was done cause even I didn’t recognize myself.”

The talented film star is expected to be at the orientation camp for at least 3 weeks.

The spotlight had beamed on the NYSC last week over a statement attributed to Shuaibu Ibrahim, its director-general, that corps members can be mobilised for war if need be.

The statement had sparked a plethora of mixed reactions on social media platforms.

But in a rebuttal, the NYSC had explained that its DG’s comment was misrepresented.

