Joe Igbokwe Blasts Senator Abaribe For Rocking ‘The Dot Nation’ T-Shirt (Pix)

By Olayinka Ajayi

The Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Drainage and Water Resources, Joe Igbokwe has berated the Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe over his customised shirt “The Dot Nation”.

Igbokwe said this on his social media page, Facebook, while reacting to the senator’s display of a T shirt with inscription of “The Dot Nation”, saying he would soon write a book on the senate minority leader.

Igbokwe who was apparently peeved by Abaribe’s display of the Dot Nation’s T shirt on social media described the senate minority leader as “an elder for nothing and an ethnic bigot”.

He insisted that the blood of the policemen and the uninformed youths killed would be accounted for in the fullness of time.

According to the APC chieftain: “A Senator and an ethnic bigot, an elder for nothing.”

“The blood of those policemen and the uninformed youths killed in the South-East will be accounted for in the fullness of time, We cannot be mad all the time”, He said.

The special adviser to governor Sanwo-Olu , vow to write on the minority leader saying: “I will soon write a book on Abaribe.”

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2021/06/the-dot-nation-youre-ethnic-bigot-elder-for-nothing-igbokwe-berates-abaribe/