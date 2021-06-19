Jude Ighalo’s Wife Congratulates Him On The Birth Of His Baby From Another Lady

Sonia, the wife of footballer, Jude Ighalo, took to her Instastories this evening to congratulate him on the birth of his baby from another woman.

Sonia in her post revealed that the footballer has fathered two children now from two different women. She pointed out that she still remains his legal wife.

In January 2020, the footballer and Sonia deleted their photos from their respective Instagram pages, furling rumors that their marriage was in crisis. Both have not been seen together since then and have neither shared each other’s photos. They have also stopped wearing their wedding bands.

See Sonia’s post below

Oh!

desuwa30:

Congrats Ighalo on the arrival of ur baby (Feb) i just de receive court email now tmaoo

We don many Ah Father Abraham

*still one legally married wife

2 baby mamas

5 kids And some slay queens still de fight to enter