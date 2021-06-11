June 12: Agba Jalingo Released After Hours Of Detention (Photos)

https://www.nairaland.com/6598442/june-12-agba-jalingo-arrested#102613255

CrossRiverWatch Editor-in-Chief and rights activists, Citizen Agba Jalingo who was detained in the early hours of Friday over a fake petition that he is an arms dealer has been released.

A group, The Concerned Cross Riverians an unregistered organization whose address and contact details were not stated, wrote the petition saying he was an arms dealer.

The purported President, John Ndok and Secretary, Joy Amah did not sign and did not include their contact details in the petition.

He was released after citizens and activists mounted pressure on the Police querying why he was been detained.

And, the Police Commissioner, Sikiru Akande is said to have ordered his release having reviewed the case file and said the petition was frivolous.

He was invited by the commissioner over the planned #June12 protest and later referred alongside CrossRiverWatch News Editor, Jonathan Ugbal to the State Investigation Bureau where they were profiled and their biometrics captured.

An unnamed official then approached the duo, inviting them to the State Criminal Investigation Department where he was confronted with the petition.

His lawyer, James Ibor Esq. who secured his release described the situation as “unfortunate” and a clear attempt to “shrink the civic space.”

