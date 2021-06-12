June 12: Fight Breaks Out Among #IstandWithBuhari Protesters In Abuja

An internal tussle broke out on Saturday morning amongst members of the #IStandWithBuhari protest group at the Unity Fountain, Abuja.

Leaders of the group were seen in a heated exchange over the sharing of monetary resources meant for organising the counter protests.

In a reaction to the #June12 protests, hundreds of pro-Buhari supporters have arrived at the Unity Fountain to air their solidarity to the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.).

