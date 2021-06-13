June 12: How Police Averted Protest Hijack By Hoodlums – Lagos CP

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has explained that the Command averted the hijack of a June 12 protest in the Ojota area of the state on Saturday.

The PUNCH had earlier reported that policemen fired tear gas canisters and gunshots at the Gani Fawehinmi Park in the Ojota area, the venue of the June 12 protest on Saturday.

However, the CP said his men moved to forestall the hijack.

“The Lagos State Police Command, due to its proactiveness, averted the hijack of the rally at Ojota Lagos State when some hoodlums blocked the Maryland/Ikorodu Expressway with the intent to attack motorists that got stuck in the artificial traffic congestion caused by the arranged blockage,” Odumosu said in a statement by the police spokesperson in the state, Muyiwa Adejobi.

peaceful rally, but they were however urged to always notify the police of any intending protest or rally in order to plan with them so that such protest would not be hijacked by miscreants.

“The Commissioner of Police, therefore, reiterated the command’s commitment to providing adequate security for all and sundry in Lagos State, sustain the core values of policing and tenets of democracy especially respect for fundamental human rights of citizens in Lagos State,” the statement added.



