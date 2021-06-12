June 12: Police Officer Slaps BBC Journalist, Seizes His Phone In Oyo (Pix, Video)

A BBC reporter, identified as Micheal, was on Saturday attacked by a police officer during #June12Protest at Mokola in Ibadan, Oyo State.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8dXVeXm8T2k

The reporter, who works with BBC Pidgin, was slapped while trying to record the harassment of protesters by security operatives.

He was attacked by a police officer identified as S. A. Oke. The officer also seized the reporter’s phone.

The police officer also vowed to kill any protester who refused to listen to their orders. Some officers were heard saying protest is ‘illegal on democracy day’.

Many Nigerians have taken over the streets in peaceful protests against bad governance, public corruption, other forms of maladministration and the worsening state of insecurity across the country.

Like the #EndSARS protests which rocked Nigeria in October 2020, the June 12 protest, organised by some civil society organisations and activists with no particular central leadership structure, is billed to hold simultaneously in different cities across the various states of the federation, including Lagos State, Nigeria’s economic hub, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Deliberately planned to coincide with Nigeria’s Democracy Day, the organisers of the June 12 protests have called on Nigerians to boycott official activities lined up by authorities to commemorate the day, and join the demonstrations in their localities.

The protest, which organisers started planning weeks ago, aims to pressure the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to take on the responsibility of providing good governance and security of lives and property of Nigerians.

The last one week before the protest has seen heightened campaigns about the protests on various social media platforms following the June 4 ban on Twitter operations by the Buhari administration.



https://www.premiumtimesng.com/regional/ssouth-west/467336-june12thprotest-police-attack-bbc-journalist.html