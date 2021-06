Comrade Deji Adeyanju has reportedly been attacked by the police and SSS at the June 12 protest this morning.

He stated this via his Twitter handle.

Comrade Deji Adeyanju @adeyanjudeji wrote:

We have just been attacked by the police and SSS in Abuja as expected. #June2th Protest



https://twitter.com/adeyanjudeji/status/1403621105521340418?s=19