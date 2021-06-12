June 12 Protesters Are Sponsored, Arab Spring Won’t Happen In Nigeria – Idahosa

Fact Check: Charles Idahosa is the Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo state

Chief Charles Idahosa, a founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Saturday said those organizing June 12 protests across the country were being sponsored to discredit the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“As far as I am concerned, these protests are totally uncalled for. Those who organised it are being sponsored. Yes, we know things are bad in the country and the economy is worse”.

“But the truth is that all the problems Buhari is confronting now were inherited from previous administrations, it didn’t just start in 2015. Since coming to office, Buhari has done so many positive things such as the revamping of the rail sector.

“I am very impressed with that because if we can have a good rail network, there will be no danger when we travel on the highway. But like I have always said, Nigerians should learn to believe in the ballot box.

“If you are not happy with Buhari, instead of sponsoring criminal gangs to go and shoot police and burn down INEC offices in order to create an atmosphere of insecurity, why not wait till the next election in 2023 and vote out his party through the ballot? There will never be an Arab Spring in Nigeria if that is what they are thinking.”

Also speaking on insecurity challenges in the country, Idahosa who said the only solution is for security agencies to fish out those causing mayhem in the country and bringing them to justice, added that doing so will serve as a deterrent to others.

“Overall, what I think is that the security agencies should try as much as possible to go out and fish out carrying out insurgency in all parts of the country.

“In Edo here, anytime there is any contestation for political offices, people will start throwing bombs in their own houses and then claimed they were attacked by the other party in order to attract sympathy. Immediately, the election is over, there won’t be bomb attacks again.

“Till date, police has never been able to come out with reports of those who were responsible for the bomb blasts. People create this insecure atmosphere in order to get sympathy and make the government in power look bad.

“So, the security agencies need to do a thorough job, arrest these people and prosecute them. Doing so will serve as a deterrent to others. That is the only way to stop these insurgencies and criminal activities going on in the country.”



https://independent.ng/june-12-protests-arab-spring-wont-happen-in-nigeria-idahosa/