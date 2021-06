Protesters have arrived at the Gani Fawehinmi Park in the Ojota area, the venue of the June 12 protest in Lagos State, The PUNCH reports.

This is despite the heavy presence of security operatives at the park.

The protesters brandished different placards with inscriptions including, “Buhari must go”, “Revert electricity tariff now”, “End Bad Government”.

Details later…

