A bus conveying some northerners from Gombe State to Lagos has been intercepted in Akure, the Ondo State capital, by the June 12 protesters.

Locally made guns were found in the bus.

The protesters handed the suspects to the operatives of the security outfit, Amotekun.

The suspects are being interrogated.



http://saharareporters.com/2021/06/12/breaking-june-12-protesters-intercept-busload-northerners-going-lagos-recover-guns