June 12 Protests: Calm In South-East As South-West Boils

A Yoruba protest?

There is currently calm in different cities across the SouthEastern part of the country as residents shunned the June 12 protest.

However, the situation in SouthWest is different as protesters are occupying different cities, with security operatives struggling to maintain law and order.

Daily Trust had earlier reported how the police took over the Freedom Park, Ojota, venue of the Lagos protest, on Saturday morning.

But hours later, the protesters trooped to the streets, daring the security operatives who later dispersed them forcefully.

After they were dispersed, the protesters regrouped in different parts of Nigeria’s commercial capital.

There was chaos in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, as protesters demanded an end to the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The protesters chanted antigovernmental songs as they marched through the streets.

In Osogbo, Osun State, students and civil rights activists, also protested and lamented the high rate of insecurity in the country.

Many streets were deserted as residents stayed indoors to avoid being caught in clashes.

Normalcy in SouthEast

But it was business as usual in the SouthEast region as people moved about freely.

The atmosphere in Awka, Anambra State capital, was peaceful and orderly.

People opened their shops and offices in the state and carried out their business unchallenged .

Owerri, Imo State capital, which has recorded disturbing incidents in recent time was calm on Nigeria’s Democracy Day.

While some residents managed to to go out, others preferred to stay indoors.

The state had been engulfed in crises since April 5 when gunmen invaded the headquarters of the Nigerian Police and that of the Correctional Services where they released more than 1,800 inmates.

However the police had asked residents to go about their duties without let or hindrance

Abutu Yaro, the State Police Commissioner, in a meeting with operators of Night Clubs/Hotels services in the state, encouraged them to open for business while assuring them of adequate protection.

Our correspondent, who drove round some parts of the metropolis, observed that though traffic was light, nobody was being molested.

There was also no protests in the state.

In Abia, it was also a peaceful atmosphere in different parts of the commercial town of Aba.



https://dailytrust.com/june-12-calm-in-southeast-as-southwest-boils